Trump's Gun License Likely Revoked After Falsified Documents Conviction

Former U.S. President Donald Trump is likely to have his gun license revoked by the New York City Police Department following his conviction for falsifying documents to hide a payment to a porn star. Trump's concealed carry permit was already suspended in April 2023 upon his indictment.

Donald Trump

Former U.S. President Donald Trump's license to carry a gun will likely be revoked by the New York City Policy Department following his conviction on charges of falsifying documents to cover up a payment to a porn star, CNN and NBC News reported on Wednesday.

CNN reported that Trump's concealed carry permit was suspended in April 2023 following his indictment on the charges.

