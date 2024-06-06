Trump's Gun License Likely Revoked After Falsified Documents Conviction

Former U.S. President Donald Trump's license to carry a gun will likely be revoked by the New York City Policy Department following his conviction on charges of falsifying documents to cover up a payment to a porn star, CNN and NBC News reported on Wednesday.

CNN reported that Trump's concealed carry permit was suspended in April 2023 following his indictment on the charges.

