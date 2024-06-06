Jake Sullivan to Visit India to Strengthen US-India Ties

In a strategic move to bolster US-India relations, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan is set to visit India. The White House confirmed the trip, highlighting its focus on deepening the trusted, strategic technology partnership between the two nations.

The visit comes in the wake of a phone call between US President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during which Biden congratulated Modi on his historic third-term re-election. Nearly 650 million Indian voters participated in the election, underscoring the vibrancy of Indian democracy.

Sullivan's visit underscores the commitment of both nations to fortifying their Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership, with a shared vision of a free, open, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.

