Left Menu

Jake Sullivan to Visit India to Strengthen US-India Ties

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan will visit India to advance the US-India strategic technology partnership. The visit aims to deepen bilateral ties following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's re-election. President Joe Biden and Modi discussed this during a congratulatory call on Modi's historic third term win.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 06-06-2024 09:28 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 09:28 IST
Jake Sullivan to Visit India to Strengthen US-India Ties
Jake Sullivan
  • Country:
  • United States

In a strategic move to bolster US-India relations, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan is set to visit India. The White House confirmed the trip, highlighting its focus on deepening the trusted, strategic technology partnership between the two nations.

The visit comes in the wake of a phone call between US President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during which Biden congratulated Modi on his historic third-term re-election. Nearly 650 million Indian voters participated in the election, underscoring the vibrancy of Indian democracy.

Sullivan's visit underscores the commitment of both nations to fortifying their Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership, with a shared vision of a free, open, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

 Global
2
Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

 Global
3
Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility

Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility ...

 Global
4
Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philippines' Economy Defies Odds: Growth Surges Amid Global Challenges

Bridging the Digital Divide: How Technology is Transforming Lives in Small Island States

The Synergy of Democracy and Civil Society: Driving Gender Equality Worldwide

Rise of Digital Human Doctors: The Role of AGI and ChatGPT in Revolutionizing Healthcare Sector

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024