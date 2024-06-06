Seven Delhi BJP MPs Meet Lt Governor V K Saxena Post Landslide Victory
The seven newly elected BJP MPs from Delhi met with Lt Governor V K Saxena at Raj Niwas. The LG congratulated them for their clean sweep in the May 25 Lok Sabha elections and hosted a lunch in their honor. The gathered MPs included prominent names like Manoj Tiwari and Praveen Khandelwal.
In a gesture of goodwill and celebration, the seven newly elected BJP MPs from Delhi convened with Lt Governor V K Saxena at Raj Niwas on Thursday.
According to officials, the Lt Governor extended his congratulations to the new Lok Sabha members, following their decisive victory in the May 25 elections, and hosted a celebratory lunch.
Raj Niwas took to social media platform X to share the event, showing Saxena with the victorious MPs, including noteworthy figures such as Manoj Tiwari, Bansuri Swaraj, and Praveen Khandelwal.
