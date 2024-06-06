Seven Delhi BJP MPs Meet Lt Governor V K Saxena Post Landslide Victory

In a gesture of goodwill and celebration, the seven newly elected BJP MPs from Delhi convened with Lt Governor V K Saxena at Raj Niwas on Thursday.

According to officials, the Lt Governor extended his congratulations to the new Lok Sabha members, following their decisive victory in the May 25 elections, and hosted a celebratory lunch.

Raj Niwas took to social media platform X to share the event, showing Saxena with the victorious MPs, including noteworthy figures such as Manoj Tiwari, Bansuri Swaraj, and Praveen Khandelwal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)