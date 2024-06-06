Controversy Erupts Over Engineer Rashid’s Win in Baramulla Lok Sabha Seat

A heated controversy unfolded after National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah shared an article on social media, which suggested that Engineer Rashid's triumph in the Baramulla Lok Sabha seat would bolster secessionist tendencies.

The dispute ignited when a private television news agency misattributed the article's contents to Abdullah, provoking reactions from notable Jammu and Kashmir politicians, including PDP's Waheed Para.

Abdullah, defeated by Engineer Rashid, who remains imprisoned under the UAPA, conceded his loss and expressed congratulations. Despite facing the 'big loser' tag, Abdullah poignantly referenced his school anthem, emphasizing resilience and perseverance. In defense of his actions, Abdullah elucidated his longstanding advocacy for the release of Rashid and thousands of others in detention.

