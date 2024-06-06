Karnataka Minister B Nagendra Resigns Amidst Illegal Money Transfer Allegations

Karnataka Minister B Nagendra, embroiled in allegations of illegal money transfers, announced his resignation on Thursday. This decision is a considerable setback for the one-year-old Siddaramaiah-led Congress government.

The Scheduled Tribes Welfare Minister has confirmed he will submit his resignation letter to the Chief Minister at 7:30 pm. Speaking to the press, Nagendra stressed that his resignation is voluntary, aiming to prevent public misconceptions and ensure no interference in the ongoing investigation by the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

In light of these events, Karnataka's political landscape faces uncertainty. Nagendra, also serving as Youth Empowerment and Sports Minister, insisted the charges are baseless and expects to be vindicated. The allegations tied to an unauthorized transfer of Rs 187 crore from the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Ltd's account have heightened scrutiny over the state's financial governance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)