Karnataka Minister B Nagendra Resigns Amidst Illegal Money Transfer Allegations

Karnataka Minister B Nagendra has decided to resign following allegations related to an illegal money transfer case. He stated that he chose to step down voluntarily to ensure a fair investigation and avoid causing embarrassment to the state government. Nagendra remains confident of his innocence.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-06-2024 18:26 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 18:26 IST
Karnataka Minister B Nagendra Resigns Amidst Illegal Money Transfer Allegations

Karnataka Minister B Nagendra, embroiled in allegations of illegal money transfers, announced his resignation on Thursday. This decision is a considerable setback for the one-year-old Siddaramaiah-led Congress government.

The Scheduled Tribes Welfare Minister has confirmed he will submit his resignation letter to the Chief Minister at 7:30 pm. Speaking to the press, Nagendra stressed that his resignation is voluntary, aiming to prevent public misconceptions and ensure no interference in the ongoing investigation by the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

In light of these events, Karnataka's political landscape faces uncertainty. Nagendra, also serving as Youth Empowerment and Sports Minister, insisted the charges are baseless and expects to be vindicated. The allegations tied to an unauthorized transfer of Rs 187 crore from the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Ltd's account have heightened scrutiny over the state's financial governance.

