Prachanda to Attend Modi's Swearing-In Ceremony in New Delhi
Prime Minister Pushpakamal Dahal 'Prachanda' is set to attend Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony, expected to be held over the weekend in New Delhi. The Nepalese Ministry of Foreign Affairs is making necessary preparations, with formal confirmation pending. Prachanda congratulated Modi on his election victory earlier this week.
- Country:
- Nepal
Nepal's Prime Minister Pushpakamal Dahal 'Prachanda' is poised to attend the swearing-in ceremony of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expected to take place this weekend in New Delhi.
Officials from Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs are currently orchestrating preparations for Prachanda's visit. Though the official date and formal announcement are pending, internal arrangements are already in motion, according to ministry sources.
Earlier this week, Prachanda praised Modi on social media for the successful conclusion of India's elections, in which Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party captured 240 seats in the lower house of parliament. The two leaders also engaged in a telephone conversation.
