Tragic School Strike in Gaza: Over 30 Dead, Including Women and Children

An Israeli strike on a Gaza school sheltering displaced Palestinians killed more than 30 people. The strike, allegedly targeting Hamas militants, resulted in mass casualties including women and children. Witnesses and hospital officials have confirmed the tragedy amid ongoing Israeli offensives in Gaza.

PTI | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 06-06-2024 19:16 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 19:16 IST
An Israeli strike early Thursday on a school sheltering displaced Palestinians in central Gaza led to the death of over 30 individuals, including 23 women and children, according to local health officials. The Israeli military claimed that Hamas militants were present within the school.

Amid intensifying offensives in the Gaza Strip, this incident adds to the escalating number of Palestinian casualties. Just a day prior, Israel announced a new ground and air assault focused on central Gaza, targeting Hamas militants believed to have regrouped in the region.

Witnesses and hospital officials reported the strike on al-Sardi School, managed by UNRWA, which was housing Palestinians displaced by previous attacks. The impact was devastating: bodies were carried out from the decimated classrooms, and hospitals, already overwhelmed, struggled to manage the influx.

Paving the Path to a Net-Zero Future: UNDP’s Roadmap for Climate Action

Investing in Blue: Indonesia's Bold Move to Save Coral Reefs with Innovative Bond

ADB's AI Revolution: Transforming Asia and the Pacific

Golden Years: How Asia is Revolutionizing Aging for a Better Future

