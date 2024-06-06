Neighborly Diplomacy: Modi's Swearing-In Ceremony to Feature South Asian Leaders
Top leaders from Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, the Maldives, Bhutan, Nepal, Mauritius, and Seychelles are expected to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony. Modi invited these leaders as part of India's 'Neighbourhood First Policy'. Modi will start his third consecutive term after the NDA won 293 seats in the Lok Sabha polls.
- Country:
- India
In a display of regional camaraderie, top leaders from Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, the Maldives, Bhutan, Nepal, Mauritius, and Seychelles are poised to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony this weekend. Authoritative sources confirmed the high-profile guest list on Thursday.
India has already extended invitations to key figures such as Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, and other luminaries. This move underscores New Delhi's 'Neighbourhood First Policy' and its strategic emphasis on island nations in the Indian Ocean region.
Modi, who will inaugurate his third consecutive term after the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won 293 seats in the Lok Sabha elections, will likely take his oath on June 9. The invitation to Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu, known for his pro-China stance, is particularly significant amid strained bilateral ties. This swearing-in event is a continuation of the tradition of inviting regional leaders, as seen in Modi's previous terms.
