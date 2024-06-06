Left Menu

Neighborly Diplomacy: Modi's Swearing-In Ceremony to Feature South Asian Leaders

Top leaders from Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, the Maldives, Bhutan, Nepal, Mauritius, and Seychelles are expected to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony. Modi invited these leaders as part of India's 'Neighbourhood First Policy'. Modi will start his third consecutive term after the NDA won 293 seats in the Lok Sabha polls.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2024 19:41 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 19:41 IST
Neighborly Diplomacy: Modi's Swearing-In Ceremony to Feature South Asian Leaders
  • Country:
  • India

In a display of regional camaraderie, top leaders from Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, the Maldives, Bhutan, Nepal, Mauritius, and Seychelles are poised to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony this weekend. Authoritative sources confirmed the high-profile guest list on Thursday.

India has already extended invitations to key figures such as Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, and other luminaries. This move underscores New Delhi's 'Neighbourhood First Policy' and its strategic emphasis on island nations in the Indian Ocean region.

Modi, who will inaugurate his third consecutive term after the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won 293 seats in the Lok Sabha elections, will likely take his oath on June 9. The invitation to Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu, known for his pro-China stance, is particularly significant amid strained bilateral ties. This swearing-in event is a continuation of the tradition of inviting regional leaders, as seen in Modi's previous terms.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

 Global
2
Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

 Global
3
Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

 Global
4
Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility

Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paving the Path to a Net-Zero Future: UNDP’s Roadmap for Climate Action

Investing in Blue: Indonesia's Bold Move to Save Coral Reefs with Innovative Bond

ADB's AI Revolution: Transforming Asia and the Pacific

Golden Years: How Asia is Revolutionizing Aging for a Better Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024