Biplab Kumar Deb's Political Resurgence: Eyes on Tripura CM Post

BJP leader Biplab Kumar Deb, despite a resounding victory in the Lok Sabha elections, has reiterated his desire to resume his role as the chief minister of Tripura. In an exclusive interview, Deb emphasized his preference for state politics, saying, 'A chief minister is the head of a state while a union minister works under the prime minister.'

Deb, who led the BJP to a historic win in Tripura, ending 25 years of Communist rule, was suddenly removed from the chief minister's post in 2018. 'I had worked in the state as head of the government, not a minister,' he stressed, underscoring his achievements during his tenure.

Currently serving as a Rajya Sabha MP, Deb detailed how a call from Union Home Minister Amit Shah prompted him to contest from the West Tripura Lok Sabha seat, leading to a massive victory. Deb aims to leverage his position to focus on the development of Tripura, particularly in the sectors of tourism and job creation for the youth.

