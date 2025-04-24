Left Menu

Tripura CM Manik Saha's Surprise Visit Sparks Healthcare and Infrastructure Overhaul

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha surprised officials with unannounced inspections at healthcare facilities and urban infrastructure projects. During the visits, deficiencies were identified, action was demanded, and detailed reviews on urban development in Agartala were conducted, aiming at enhancing public services and city livability.

  • Country:
  • India

In an unexpected move to bolster public healthcare and urban infrastructure, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha conducted a surprise inspection of the Gandhigram Primary Health Centre. Accompanied by a senior official, Saha identified various shortcomings at the facility, immediately alerting the Health Secretary and demanding swift corrective actions.

Following his healthcare inspection, the Chief Minister visited the Agartala Smart City office, scrutinizing operations of the Water Department and TUDA. Comprehensive reviews of ongoing projects were undertaken, with recommendations made for strategic interventions to enhance Agartala's infrastructure and livability.

A high-level meeting is scheduled to discuss the findings of these visits and to implement effective measures. The Chief Minister's surprise inspections highlight a responsive, development-driven approach to governance, earning commendations for prioritizing public service delivery.

