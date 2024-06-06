Dilip Ghosh's Controversial Post: Is BJP Bengal Facing an 'Old vs. New' Rift?

In a situation where signs of division within the BJP's West Bengal unit are emerging following a below-par performance in the state parliamentary elections, a provocative social media post by seasoned leader Dilip Ghosh has ignited discussions about a potential 'old-versus-new' conflict.

Ghosh's Thursday post on social media platform X quoted former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee: 'Keep one thing in mind, even one old Karyakarta of the party should not be neglected. If necessary, let ten new Karyakartas get separated. Because the old workers are the guarantee of our victory. Trusting new Karyakartas too quickly is not advisable.' This post followed Ghosh's unexpected defeat in the Bardhaman-Durgapur seat to TMC's Kirti Azad by a margin of nearly 1.38 lakh votes.

Despite BJP's public proclamation to secure over 30 Lok Sabha constituencies from Bengal, the party ended up with 12 seats, falling short of its 2019 tally by six. Ghosh, former BJP state president and current MP from Medinipur, was moved to Bardhaman-Durgapur, a challenging battlefront against TMC where he replaced outgoing MP SS Ahluwalia. The reshuffle, driven by the party's central election committee, is widely believed to be influenced by Suvendu Adhikari, the state's opposition leader who joined BJP from TMC before the 2021 state polls.

