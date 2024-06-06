AAP Hints at Solo Run in Upcoming Delhi Assembly Polls
Aam Aadmi Party's Delhi state convener Gopal Rai announced that their alliance with Congress was solely for the Lok Sabha elections, and hinted at going solo in the next Assembly polls. Despite setbacks, the party remains unified and is preparing for upcoming local meetings and developments.
Aam Aadmi Party's Delhi state convener, Gopal Rai, stated on Thursday that their alliance with the Congress was exclusive to the Lok Sabha elections, suggesting that they would contest the next year's Assembly polls independently.
Following a gathering of party MLAs and senior leaders at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence, Rai conveyed to PTI that the party had fully supported the INDIA bloc during the Lok Sabha elections. However, he clarified, there is presently no coalition planned for the Delhi Assembly polls.
Rai emphasized that the recent election was seen as a stand against 'dictatorship' and acknowledged the resilient efforts of the party under adverse circumstances, despite having top leaders in jail. He pointed out that the alliance with Congress achieved a significant reduction in BJP's victory margins in Delhi.
