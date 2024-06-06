We are going to Delhi to attend NDA meeting tomorrow: Telugu Desam MP Magunta Reddy

After a key Telugu Desam Party meeting concluded at the TDP president Chandrababu Naidu's residence here, the party's Ongole MP Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy said that the newly elected TDP MPs will attend the NDA meeting scheduled to be held in New Delhi on Friday. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is scheduled to hold a meeting of its newly elected MPs at the central hall of the Parliament tomorrow.

"We are going to Delhi to attend the NDA meeting tomorrow. Tomorrow TDP Parliamentary Party meeting will also be held. We don't have any idea about TDP seeking power in the central cabinet," he said. As per the sources, discussions will be held on government formation by the grand alliance. This comes after the NDA crossed the majority mark bagging 293 seats in the Lok Sabha polls. However, the BJP managed to secure only 240 seats, much lower than its 2019 tally.

TDP's Chittoor MP Daggumalla Prasada Rao said that today the meeting held was an internal briefing. "As we are freshers we were just exposed to the situation. Maybe tomorrow or the day after tomorrow we will decide on the government formation." Eluru MP Putta Mahesh Kumar said that the meeting today was about the swearing-in-ceremony of Chandrababu Naidu on June 12.

Baptla MP Krishna Prasad said, "Today's meeting went well. We have got an opportunity to play an important role in the future of the country. People of AP have given us a huge mandate. Keeping that in mind our aim is to take the welfare schemes forward. Law and order is also an important issue. All the MPs came together and discussed what we want to do for the people of AP. In the last 5 years, there has been no development. Our priority is development and welfare schemes." As per the Election Commission data, NDA registered a massive victory winning 164 out of the 175 seats in the Andhra Pradesh assembly with TDP winning 135 seats, Pawan Kalyan-led Jana Sena Party (JSP) 21, and the BJP winning 8 seats.

The parties of the NDA unanimously passed a resolution electing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as their leader at a meeting at the Prime Minister's official residence on Wednesday. In all, 21 NDA leaders signed the resolution, which appreciated PM Modi's efforts in nation-building, welfare of the poor, and development, adding that they were all partners in that effort. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)