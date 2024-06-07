Biden Commits: No Pardon for Hunter in Gun Trial

US President Joe Biden has firmly stated he will not grant a pardon to his son, Hunter Biden, if he is convicted in the federal gun trial. Speaking from Normandy, France, Biden affirmed his stance during an ABC News interview held in commemoration of D-Day.

The question of a potential pardon was revisited on Thursday, with Biden asserting that he would respect the trial's outcome. When asked directly if he would rule out a pardon for Hunter, his response was an unequivocal 'yes,' reiterating a position the White House had previously communicated.

In a moment of reflection amidst honoring historical sacrifices, Biden's words underscored a commitment to legal integrity and personal accountability, setting a clear boundary regarding his son's legal proceedings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)