France to Provide Ukraine with Mirage Combat Aircraft to Defend Against Russian Aggression

French President Emmanuel Macron announced that France will supply Ukraine with Mirage combat aircraft to help defend against Russian aggression. Macron also stated that France will begin training Ukrainian pilots and emphasized Ukraine's right to use Western-supplied weapons to target Russian military installations.

PTI | Kharkiv | Updated: 07-06-2024 00:50 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 00:50 IST
Emmanuel Macron
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a decisive move, French President Emmanuel Macron revealed on Thursday that France is set to bolster Ukraine's defense by providing Mirage combat aircraft. This initiative aims to fortify Ukraine against ongoing Russian aggression.

Speaking to the French public broadcaster, Macron disclosed plans for a new cooperation with Ukraine, which would include the sale of Mirage 2005 aircraft. This addition is expected to enhance Ukraine's capability to protect its territory and airspace.

Alongside the sale, France will commence training Ukrainian pilots. Macron also reiterated the imperative for Ukraine to leverage Western-supplied weapons to neutralize Russian military threats effectively.

