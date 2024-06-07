Modi Poised for Third Term: NDA MPs Unite for Leadership Vote

In a pivotal moment, newly elected MPs of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance converged at Parliament on Friday, purposefully gathering to elect Narendra Modi as their leader. This significant event sets the stage for Modi's third term as prime minister.

Senior figures from the alliance, including various chief ministers, will play crucial roles in the proceedings. BJP president J P Nadda is anticipated to introduce a resolution to solidify support for Modi's continued leadership, with an overarching consensus expected from allies and MPs alike.

Once Modi secures the leadership, prominent NDA figures such as TDP's N Chandrababu Naidu, JD(U)'s Nitish Kumar, and Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde are slated to accompany the prime minister in a formal meeting with President Droupadi Murmu, presenting her with the parliamentarians' list backing Modi. The swearing-in ceremony is anticipated for Sunday, within a strategic timeline to ensure a seamless transition and solidify governance.

