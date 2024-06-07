Left Menu

Modi Poised for Third Term: NDA MPs Unite for Leadership Vote

Newly elected NDA MPs arrived at Parliament to elect Narendra Modi as their leader, paving the way for his third term as prime minister. Senior alliance leaders and chief ministers will participate, with BJP's J P Nadda proposing the resolution in support. After the election, they will meet President Murmu to present their support.

Updated: 07-06-2024 10:42 IST
In a pivotal moment, newly elected MPs of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance converged at Parliament on Friday, purposefully gathering to elect Narendra Modi as their leader. This significant event sets the stage for Modi's third term as prime minister.

Senior figures from the alliance, including various chief ministers, will play crucial roles in the proceedings. BJP president J P Nadda is anticipated to introduce a resolution to solidify support for Modi's continued leadership, with an overarching consensus expected from allies and MPs alike.

Once Modi secures the leadership, prominent NDA figures such as TDP's N Chandrababu Naidu, JD(U)'s Nitish Kumar, and Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde are slated to accompany the prime minister in a formal meeting with President Droupadi Murmu, presenting her with the parliamentarians' list backing Modi. The swearing-in ceremony is anticipated for Sunday, within a strategic timeline to ensure a seamless transition and solidify governance.

