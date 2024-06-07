Left Menu

Hemant Soren Faces Allegations: Echoes of Stan Swamy's Plight

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, arrested in a money laundering case, is being compared to Jesuit priest Stan Swamy who faced institutional neglect. Soren's social media post claims his arrest is part of a broader political oppression targeting tribal rights activists, echoing Swamy's custodial death.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 07-06-2024 11:29 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 11:29 IST
Hemant Soren
  • Country:
  • India

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, currently in jail, is said to be experiencing oppression similar to Jesuit priest Stan Swamy, who died in custody due to alleged institutional neglect after fighting for tribal rights. This claim was made via a social media post managed by Soren's wife, Kalpana Soren.

The post suggests that the recent Lok Sabha elections symbolize Jharkhand's retaliation for Swamy's death. Soren was detained by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case tied to a purported land scam.

Highlighting the wider context, the post draws a parallel with the ethnic tensions in Manipur, which have caused significant casualties and displaced thousands. It also marks a significant political shift, with the ruling JMM and Congress making gains in Jharkhand's tribal seats, traditionally dominated by the BJP.

