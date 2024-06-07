Left Menu

Mexico's Uncertain Political Future: Claudia Sheinbaum on Constitutional Reforms

Mexico's President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum announced that no decision has been made on the constitutional reforms proposed by outgoing President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. The uncertainty regarding the next Congress, which begins in September, has affected the Mexican peso and local stocks this week.

Reuters | Updated: 07-06-2024 11:47 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 11:47 IST
Claudia Sheinbaum

Mexico's President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum said late on Thursday that there had been no decision made on the constitutional reforms proposed by outgoing President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, according to local media.

Uncertainty over the makeup of the next Congress, which takes office in September, roiled the Mexican peso and local stocks this week after Lopez Obrador and Sheinbaum signaled their support for the sweeping reforms to the constitution.

