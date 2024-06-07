BJP Allies Rally Behind Modi's Leadership, Emphasizing Unity
Key BJP allies, including N. Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar, endorsed Narendra Modi as the leader of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). They emphasized the importance of balancing regional aspirations with national interests while ensuring holistic development. Leaders expressed confidence in Modi's ability to develop India.
In a decisive show of unity, key BJP allies, including TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, endorsed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the leader of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Friday. These endorsements came with a unified message emphasizing the need to balance regional aspirations with national interests.
During the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting, prominent figures such as JD(S) leader H D Kumarswamy, Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde, NCP chief Ajit Pawar, and HAM(S) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi also backed the proposal by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to elect Modi as the NDA leader.
"Balancing regional aspirations and national interests must run parallelly while ensuring holistic development for all strata of society," remarked Naidu, adding that Modi's rallies greatly contributed to the TDP's success in Andhra Pradesh. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed his confidence in Modi's leadership and commitment to advance the nation's development, with a specific focus on Bihar.
