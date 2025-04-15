Nitish Kumar to Remain Chief Minister Despite United Opposition Alliance, Says Bihar Deputy CM

Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister, Samrat Chaudhary, confidently stated that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar would continue leading the state following the upcoming assembly elections, despite facing opposition from a consolidated UPA and INDI alliance. He reassured reporters in Patna of Kumar's secure leadership.

The comment was made in response to a recent strategic meeting held at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's residence with RJD leaders, discussing election strategies and seat-sharing arrangements. Kharge emphasized a political change in Bihar is imminent, promising a robust and progressive alternative to the electorate.

In anticipation of the elections, Congress and RJD plan further discussions to delineate strategy and consensus. Another pivotal meeting is scheduled for April 17 in Patna, aiming to challenge the NDA government's rule with a unified front, focusing on diverse societal groups' interests.

