Tejashwi Yadav Criticizes Bihar's Law and Order Under Nitish Kumar

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav has intensified his criticism against the Bihar government led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, citing an alarming deterioration in the state's law and order situation. Yadav accused the administration of allowing criminals free rein, describing the environment as chaotic.
Reacting to the opposition's critique, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha defended the current administration by blaming the rise of criminal elements on political patronage provided during the previous RJD-Congress rule. He stressed ongoing efforts to combat crime by targeting individuals with criminal and corrupt inclinations.
Yadav further called attention to incidents of increasing crime, including reports of bomb blasts in high-profile locations like Tanishq, to underscore his claims. He highlighted National Crime Records Bureau data to back his assertions of rising crime rates and accused CM Kumar of protecting criminals by altering laws in their favor.
