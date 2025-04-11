Left Menu

Tejashwi Yadav Criticizes Bihar's Law and Order Under Nitish Kumar

Tejashwi Yadav, RJD leader, has criticized Bihar CM Nitish Kumar for the state's deteriorating law and order. He claims criminals are on the rise, citing increased crimes and government leniency. Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha countered, alleging past political corruption under RJD-Congress rule.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2025 15:12 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 15:12 IST
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav has intensified his criticism against the Bihar government led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, citing an alarming deterioration in the state's law and order situation. Yadav accused the administration of allowing criminals free rein, describing the environment as chaotic.

Reacting to the opposition's critique, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha defended the current administration by blaming the rise of criminal elements on political patronage provided during the previous RJD-Congress rule. He stressed ongoing efforts to combat crime by targeting individuals with criminal and corrupt inclinations.

Yadav further called attention to incidents of increasing crime, including reports of bomb blasts in high-profile locations like Tanishq, to underscore his claims. He highlighted National Crime Records Bureau data to back his assertions of rising crime rates and accused CM Kumar of protecting criminals by altering laws in their favor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

