PM Modi meets senior BJP leaders LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who on Friday was elected leader of the National Democratic Alliance, met veteran BJP leader Bharat Ratna Lal Krishna Advani at his residence
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who on Friday was elected leader of the National Democratic Alliance, met veteran BJP leader Bharat Ratna Lal Krishna Advani at his residence. PM Modi greeted the veteran BJP leader. He also met senior party leader Murli Manohar Joshi at his residence.
PM Modi presented bouquets to the two veteran BJP leaders. The meetings with two senior BJP leaders came ahead of PM Modi staking claim to form his third successive government. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance has won a third successive majority in the Lok Sabha elections. Earlier in the day, PM Modi was elected Leader of NDA at a meeting of constituents held at 'Samvidhan Bhavan'
The NDA leaders will go to Rashtrapati Bhavan and submit their letter of support to President Droupadi Murmu. NDA won 293 seats with BJP winning 240 on its own in the Lok Sabha polls. (ANI)
