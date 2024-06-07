PM Modi Warns Against Fake News and Hoaxes Amid Cabinet Speculations
Prime Minister Narendra Modi cautioned NDA MPs about falling for hoaxes and fake news related to ministries and portfolios. He accused the INDI Alliance of spreading such misinformation and urged MPs to verify information before believing it. Modi emphasized that government decisions will not be influenced by rumors.
In an emphatic address on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi cautioned NDA MPs against falling prey to hoaxes and misinformation regarding ministries and portfolios, stressing the need for vigilance.
Speaking at the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting, PM Modi remarked on the unreliability of recent media reports, questioning their sources. He warned that technology now allows for the creation of forged documents, including lists of ministers purportedly signed by him.
Highlighting a surge in rumor-mongering activities, PM Modi accused the INDI Alliance of excelling in spreading fake news, urging MPs to stay guarded against such tactics. He assured that government operations would proceed based on informed decision-making, not sensationalist media narratives.
