PM Modi Warns Against Fake News and Hoaxes Amid Cabinet Speculations

In an emphatic address on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi cautioned NDA MPs against falling prey to hoaxes and misinformation regarding ministries and portfolios, stressing the need for vigilance.

Speaking at the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting, PM Modi remarked on the unreliability of recent media reports, questioning their sources. He warned that technology now allows for the creation of forged documents, including lists of ministers purportedly signed by him.

Highlighting a surge in rumor-mongering activities, PM Modi accused the INDI Alliance of excelling in spreading fake news, urging MPs to stay guarded against such tactics. He assured that government operations would proceed based on informed decision-making, not sensationalist media narratives.

