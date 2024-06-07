NDA Allies Unanimously Endorse Modi as Leader: A United Front for National and Regional Aspirations

In a significant display of unity, key NDA allies such as TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar endorsed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the leader of the National Democratic Alliance, during a parliamentary meeting on Friday.

The endorsement came with an emphatic message to balance regional aspirations and national interests. Allies like JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy, Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde, and NCP chief Ajit Pawar supported Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's proposal to elect Modi as the NDA leader.

Naidu highlighted Modi's rallies in Andhra Pradesh as pivotal for TDP's 16-seat victory in the Lok Sabha. Meanwhile, Nitish Kumar expressed confidence in Modi's leadership for India's future development and asserted their support in all ventures.

