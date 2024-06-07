NDA Allies Unanimously Endorse Modi as Leader: A United Front for National and Regional Aspirations
Key NDA allies, including N Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar, endorsed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the leader of the National Democratic Alliance at a parliamentary meeting. Modi was praised for balancing regional and national aspirations, with allies expressing confidence in his leadership for India's future development.
- Country:
- India
In a significant display of unity, key NDA allies such as TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar endorsed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the leader of the National Democratic Alliance, during a parliamentary meeting on Friday.
The endorsement came with an emphatic message to balance regional aspirations and national interests. Allies like JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy, Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde, and NCP chief Ajit Pawar supported Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's proposal to elect Modi as the NDA leader.
Naidu highlighted Modi's rallies in Andhra Pradesh as pivotal for TDP's 16-seat victory in the Lok Sabha. Meanwhile, Nitish Kumar expressed confidence in Modi's leadership for India's future development and asserted their support in all ventures.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Jagan congratulates TDP chief Chandrababu Naidum, Janasena leader Pawan Kalyan and the BJP for their victory in Andhra Pradesh.
Balancing regional aspirations, national interest must run parallel to ensure holistic development for all strata of society: TDP chief Naidu.
"I am in NDA.." TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu clear air as BJP rallies for support of coalition
Tamil Nadu CM Stalin meets TDP chief Naidu at Delhi airport