Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP Over Lok Sabha Election Scams, Honors Defeated Candidates

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJP of administrative scams during the Lok Sabha elections and announced that the defeated INDIA bloc candidates would be honored with the title of 'sammansad'. He claimed that the BJP won seats through manipulation and expressed gratitude to voters for their support.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 07-06-2024 19:15 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 19:15 IST
On Friday, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJP of administrative scams affecting the Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh and announced plans to honor the defeated candidates of the INDIA bloc with the title of 'sammansad'.

In a Hindi post on X, Yadav stated that despite their losses due to alleged BJP-administrative manipulation, INDIA bloc candidates are true winners. He argued that the BJP's winning votes were not genuinely from the electorate but were the result of administrative scams.

Yadav emphasized the support and respect given to INDIA bloc candidates by residents of Lok Sabha constituencies and declared that all such candidates are being recognized as true representatives of the people. He affirmed that the SP would regard these defeated INDIA bloc candidates as equal to any other Member of Parliament.

