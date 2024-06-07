Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP Over Lok Sabha Election Scams, Honors Defeated Candidates

On Friday, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJP of administrative scams affecting the Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh and announced plans to honor the defeated candidates of the INDIA bloc with the title of 'sammansad'.

In a Hindi post on X, Yadav stated that despite their losses due to alleged BJP-administrative manipulation, INDIA bloc candidates are true winners. He argued that the BJP's winning votes were not genuinely from the electorate but were the result of administrative scams.

Yadav emphasized the support and respect given to INDIA bloc candidates by residents of Lok Sabha constituencies and declared that all such candidates are being recognized as true representatives of the people. He affirmed that the SP would regard these defeated INDIA bloc candidates as equal to any other Member of Parliament.

