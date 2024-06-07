India will move much ahead under PM Modi's visionary leadership: Chandrababu

The Chief Minister-designate and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, on Friday acknowledged that the dedicated efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has changed the political scenario in Andhra Pradesh which ultimately resulted in the massive victory of the NDA in the Lok Sabha elections. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in alliance with Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Pawan Kalyan's JanaSena Party contested Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls and Lok Sabha elections. The alliance performed strongly, securing 21 out of 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state. The TDP won 16 seats, BJP three and JanaSena Party two.

Addressing the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting chaired by PM Modi in New Delhi, Chandrababu Naidu said that the public meetings addressed by the BJP president, JP Nadda, the Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari too helped the NDA get this tremendous result. Congratulating every leader on the success of the NDA in the polls, Chandrababu said that the Prime Minister has not taken any rest in the three months of campaigning.

"PM Modi started the campaign and ended with the same spirit which helped the NDA to get this verdict," he added. Thanking all of them immensely, the TDP supremo said that the message sent by all the BJP leaders has instilled a sort of confidence among the people that the central government is supporting Andhra Pradesh.

Observing that PM Modi with his visionary leadership has taken several significant decisions in the past 10 years, Chandrababu said that the nation is now standing at a crucial juncture. The country in the past 10 years witnessed remarkable progress and transformation with PM Modi's dedicated approach, he said, adding that the country has now turned into a global powerhouse.

Recalling that he has been into politics for the past four decades, Chandrababu said that he has seen several leaders but he acknowledges that PM Modi only has made India feel proud. "Under his (PM Modi's) leadership the nation has turned into the fifth largest economy in the world. Now we are confident that he will take the country much further," he stated.

"Since PM Modi is now planning Viksit Bharat and Vision-2047, the country will reach either number one or at least number two position globally and Indians under PM Modi's leadership will move to the topmost position globally," the TDP national president said. "Indians are earning the highest per capita income across the globe," he said and stated that "I am confident that under PM Modi's leadership, Indians will grow to the level of leading the entire world either in governance or otherwise."

Terming PM Modi as a great asset to the nation, Chandrababu said that this is a very good opportunity for India which the nation should never miss as India has been moving with the highest growth rate in the world for the past 10 years. India has the best advantages in Information Technology and the youngest generation besides an efficient leader, Chandrababu Naidu said and proposed the name of Modi to be the next Prime Minister to turn India as the zero-poverty nation.

Recalling that the TDP was founded by the late NT Rama Rao, and all those who are present at the meeting are aware of this fact, Chandrababu said that the former had always worked for the welfare of the people. "NT Rama Rao had always said that I do not know any isms except humanism," the TDP supremo said. This is a historic victory for the TDP and the NDA," he said and thanked the BJP and the JanaSena for creating "history" in the State. (ANI)

