Unprecedented Security Measures in Place for PM Modi's Historic Third Term Swearing-In

Unprecedented security is set for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony on May 9, with paramilitary personnel, NSG commandos, drones, and snipers securing Rashtrapati Bhawan. Dignitaries from SAARC nations will attend, with specific routes and high security at major hotels.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2024 19:35 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 19:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Unprecedented security measures will envelop Rashtrapati Bhawan as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is sworn in for his historic third consecutive term on May 9. The area will be secured with five companies of paramilitary personnel, NSG commandos, drones, and snipers, according to Delhi Police officials.

Notable leaders from SAARC nations will be present, leading Delhi to a heightened state of alert. Designated routes have been outlined for these dignitaries, with major hotels like Leela, Taj, ITC Maurya, Claridges, and Oberoi already under security cover.

Senior Delhi Police officers have convened multiple strategy meetings, coordinating with paramilitary and internal security forces to ensure a seamless and secure event. An officer noted that security levels will be akin to those during the G20 summit, with extensive personnel deployment, road closures, and enhanced border checks beginning Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

