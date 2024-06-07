Far-Right Surge in European Parliament Elections

Voters in Ireland and the Czech Republic flocked to polling stations on Friday in the European Parliament elections, where immigration has emerged as a pivotal campaign issue. The elections are witnessing a surge in far-right parties across the EU's 27 member nations, signifying a shift in the political landscape.

Although the final results won't be disclosed until Sunday night, initial exit polls from the Netherlands indicate strong gains for Geert Wilders' far-right PVV party. The PVV, while pushed to second place by a pro-European coalition, appears to have made the most significant gains in this election.

Populist and extremist parties have gained control in several EU countries since the last election in 2019, with far-right groups in France, Belgium, Austria, and Italy leading. In Ireland, debates over immigration are reshaping political dynamics, while in the Czech Republic, anti-immigration rhetoric has united far-left and far-right factions.

