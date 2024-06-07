Left Menu

Far-Right Surge in European Parliament Elections

Voters in Ireland and the Czech Republic headed to the polls, emphasizing immigration as a major issue in the European Parliament elections. Far-right parties are expected to gain ground, reflecting a continent-wide trend. Final results will be announced Sunday night, with significant implications for EU policies and national sovereignty debates.

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 07-06-2024 19:37 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 19:37 IST
Far-Right Surge in European Parliament Elections
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Voters in Ireland and the Czech Republic flocked to polling stations on Friday in the European Parliament elections, where immigration has emerged as a pivotal campaign issue. The elections are witnessing a surge in far-right parties across the EU's 27 member nations, signifying a shift in the political landscape.

Although the final results won't be disclosed until Sunday night, initial exit polls from the Netherlands indicate strong gains for Geert Wilders' far-right PVV party. The PVV, while pushed to second place by a pro-European coalition, appears to have made the most significant gains in this election.

Populist and extremist parties have gained control in several EU countries since the last election in 2019, with far-right groups in France, Belgium, Austria, and Italy leading. In Ireland, debates over immigration are reshaping political dynamics, while in the Czech Republic, anti-immigration rhetoric has united far-left and far-right factions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

 India
2
Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

 Global
3
Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contraception Bill, and Bird Flu Spread

Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contrac...

 Global
4
APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary Individuals

APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Late Antenatal Care in Cape Town: A Study on Adolescent Pregnancies

Quantifying Uncertainty in Cybersecurity: The Role of Bayesian Deep Learning

Future of Agriculture: Cutting-Edge UAV Technology for Automated Fruit Harvesting

Building a Sustainable Energy Economy: Ghana’s Transition to Renewables

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024