Victory in Baramati: Supriya Sule's Stand Against Political Intimidation

In a significant victory for Supriya Sule, the Nationalist Congress Party leader retained her seat in the Baramati Lok Sabha election. Sule, addressing her supporters, highlighted the atmosphere of fear created by some individuals attempting to intimidate her party workers during the recent elections. She issued a stern warning, stating she would take personal action if such behavior persists.

Despite these challenges, Sule's victory against Sunetra Pawar, the NCP candidate and wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, marks a pivotal moment. Sule reiterated the ideological battle fought and vowed that Maharashtra, a state renowned for its progressive leaders, would not succumb to such tactics.

Additionally, Sule discussed the potential departure of 35 IT firms from Hinjawadi IT Park, expressing efforts to address their concerns and prevent relocation. Further, she mentioned plans to approach the Election Commission regarding their party symbol, hinting at a legal battle if necessary to secure the preferred symbol before the upcoming assembly elections.

