Chandrababu Naidu to be Sworn in as Andhra Pradesh CM for Third Time

N Chandrababu Naidu will take the oath as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh for the third time on June 12 at Kesarapalli IT Park near Gannavaram airport. He previously served as CM from 1995 to 2004 and became the first CM of the newly formed Andhra Pradesh in 2014.

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 07-06-2024 20:36 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 20:36 IST
Chandrababu Naidu
N Chandrababu Naidu is all set to assume the office of Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh for the third time on June 12. The swearing-in ceremony is slated to take place at Kesarapalli IT Park near Gannavaram airport.

The ceremony will commence at 11:27 AM, as confirmed by party sources. Naidu's extensive political career began nearly 30 years ago when he first became Chief Minister in 1995, a position he held until 2004 before being succeeded by the late Y S Rajasekhar Reddy.

Naidu was the first Chief Minister of the newly bifurcated Andhra Pradesh in 2014. After suffering defeat in the 2019 elections, Naidu is set to return as Chief Minister five years later, taking over from YSRCP leader Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

