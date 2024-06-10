Karnataka's Election Jolt: Shivakumar's Call for Congress Introspection

In response to Karnataka's disheartening Lok Sabha election results, state Congress chief D K Shivakumar characterized it as a 'warning bell' and initiated a fact-finding mission to pinpoint the causes of the party's lackluster performance.

Shivakumar, who also serves as the Deputy Chief Minister, emphasized the importance of internal review and cautioned party members against media blame games.

The NDA, securing 19 out of 28 seats in Karnataka, overshadowed Congress's tally of nine seats. Shivakumar has urged party leaders to understand the electorate's verdict and work towards correcting identified faults.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)