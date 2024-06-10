Kerala Assembly in Turmoil Over Liquor Policy Controversy
The Kerala Assembly witnessed intense debates as opposition parties accused the ruling government of corruption related to its liquor policy. Demanding a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act, the opposition, UDF, called for the resignation of the Tourism and Excise ministers. The Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, rebuffed the allegations.
On Monday, the Kerala Assembly erupted in a fierce confrontation over an ongoing liquor policy controversy that has placed the Left government under intense scrutiny for weeks.
Opposition parties, led by the UDF, demanded the registration of a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act amid allegations concerning an 'amendment' to the state's liquor policy. Following staunch resistance from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who refuted the charges, the UDF staged a walkout.
The opposition has consistently alleged that the government, under Vijayan, intended to amend the liquor policy in exchange for bribes from bar owners. They reiterated their demand for the resignation of the Tourism and Excise ministers and vowed to escalate their agitation.
