Left Menu

Kerala Assembly in Turmoil Over Liquor Policy Controversy

The Kerala Assembly witnessed intense debates as opposition parties accused the ruling government of corruption related to its liquor policy. Demanding a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act, the opposition, UDF, called for the resignation of the Tourism and Excise ministers. The Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, rebuffed the allegations.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 10-06-2024 18:32 IST | Created: 10-06-2024 18:32 IST
Kerala Assembly in Turmoil Over Liquor Policy Controversy
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, the Kerala Assembly erupted in a fierce confrontation over an ongoing liquor policy controversy that has placed the Left government under intense scrutiny for weeks.

Opposition parties, led by the UDF, demanded the registration of a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act amid allegations concerning an 'amendment' to the state's liquor policy. Following staunch resistance from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who refuted the charges, the UDF staged a walkout.

The opposition has consistently alleged that the government, under Vijayan, intended to amend the liquor policy in exchange for bribes from bar owners. They reiterated their demand for the resignation of the Tourism and Excise ministers and vowed to escalate their agitation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise with U.S.-Philippines Joint Military Exercises

Tensions Rise with U.S.-Philippines Joint Military Exercises

 Global
2
Global Economic Outlook: Key Meetings and Data to Watch This Week

Global Economic Outlook: Key Meetings and Data to Watch This Week

 Global
3
European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks

European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks

 Global
4
HCLTech Unveils Enterprise AI Foundry to Revolutionize AI Integration

HCLTech Unveils Enterprise AI Foundry to Revolutionize AI Integration

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Cyber Risk Management with Advanced Threat Intelligence

Innovative Disaster Management: Predicting Flood-Prone Areas Using GIS and IoT Technologies

Efficient Urban Parking: Data-Driven Solutions to Reduce Pollution and Traffic

Precision Agriculture: Cutting-Edge Innovations for Sustainable Crop Management

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024