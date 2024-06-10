Kerala Assembly in Turmoil Over Liquor Policy Controversy

On Monday, the Kerala Assembly erupted in a fierce confrontation over an ongoing liquor policy controversy that has placed the Left government under intense scrutiny for weeks.

Opposition parties, led by the UDF, demanded the registration of a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act amid allegations concerning an 'amendment' to the state's liquor policy. Following staunch resistance from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who refuted the charges, the UDF staged a walkout.

The opposition has consistently alleged that the government, under Vijayan, intended to amend the liquor policy in exchange for bribes from bar owners. They reiterated their demand for the resignation of the Tourism and Excise ministers and vowed to escalate their agitation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)