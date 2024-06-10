Left Menu

Sofia Firdous: A Beacon of Unity and Progress in Odisha Politics

Sofia Firdous made history as the first Muslim woman MLA in Odisha. An IIM graduate, she emphasized brotherhood and spirituality over religious divisions. Winning the Barabati-Cuttack Assembly seat, Firdous's political journey was influenced by her father's legacy and conviction. She aims to uphold her father's work and stands committed to her constituency.

Updated: 10-06-2024 18:44 IST | Created: 10-06-2024 18:44 IST
Sofia Firdous has rewritten history as the first Muslim woman to become an MLA in Odisha. Firdous, an alumnus of IIM Bangalore, underscores the importance of unity and spirituality transcending religious boundaries. She credits her victory in the Barabati-Cuttack Assembly seat to the people of Cuttack who believe in development over religious divides.

Raised in a predominantly Hindu neighborhood, Firdous proudly calls herself an Odia and expresses her commitment to her roots. Despite her father's legal troubles, she stepped into politics to continue his legacy, focusing on progress and community cohesion.

The people of Cuttack have placed their trust in Firdous, voting her in with a significant margin over her nearest BJP rival. With her engineering and management background, she aims to bring a fresh perspective to the Assembly, promising to carry on her father's mission while fostering unity and development.

