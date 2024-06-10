Sofia Firdous: A Beacon of Unity and Progress in Odisha Politics

Sofia Firdous has rewritten history as the first Muslim woman to become an MLA in Odisha. Firdous, an alumnus of IIM Bangalore, underscores the importance of unity and spirituality transcending religious boundaries. She credits her victory in the Barabati-Cuttack Assembly seat to the people of Cuttack who believe in development over religious divides.

Raised in a predominantly Hindu neighborhood, Firdous proudly calls herself an Odia and expresses her commitment to her roots. Despite her father's legal troubles, she stepped into politics to continue his legacy, focusing on progress and community cohesion.

The people of Cuttack have placed their trust in Firdous, voting her in with a significant margin over her nearest BJP rival. With her engineering and management background, she aims to bring a fresh perspective to the Assembly, promising to carry on her father's mission while fostering unity and development.

