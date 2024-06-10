Punjab Chief Minister Stands Strong Despite Lok Sabha Election Setback
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann addressed the AAP's performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, highlighting an improved seat count and increased vote share compared to 2019. Despite Congress winning seven seats, Mann noted the AAP's progress and stated that the party is reviewing the results to identify improvements.
- Country:
- India
In a defiant stance, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday addressed the AAP's lukewarm performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, asserting that the party had made significant gains compared to 2019. Mann pointed out that the AAP had increased its seat count from one to three and raised its vote share.
The Congress party, on the other hand, emerged victorious in seven constituencies, dealing a blow to both the ruling AAP and opposition parties. Despite the setback, Mann was optimistic, highlighting that the AAP's vote share surged to 26 percent from a mere 7.50 percent in 2019.
Mann stated that the election outcomes were under review, and the party would work on addressing any shortcomings. He also criticized the BJP's failed electoral slogan and expressed readiness for the upcoming by-election and the paddy season preparations.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Declines BJP’s Plea on Controversial Ads During Lok Sabha Polls
"Congress is biggest enemy of minorities..." PM Modi explains why reservation is a key issue in 2024 elections
Sensex & Nifty Hit Four-Day Low Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls
Indo-Nepal Border Sealed Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls in Maharajganj
INDIA Bloc Poised for Decisive Victory in Lok Sabha Polls