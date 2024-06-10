Australian PM Urges Calm After US Consulate Vandalized in Israel-Palestine Debate

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called for cooler heads and respectful dialogue after the US Consulate in Sydney was vandalized amidst the ongoing Israel-Palestine debate.

Surveillance footage revealed an individual in a dark hoodie using a small sledgehammer to smash nine holes in the reinforced glass windows of the North Sydney building early Monday morning, according to a police statement.

Two inverted red triangles, symbols with varied interpretations relating to Palestinian resistance, were painted on the building's front.

Albanese emphasized the importance of respectful political discourse, noting the traumatic impact of the Middle East conflict on people with ties to the region, and reiterated his appeal to "turn the heat down." He condemned the vandalism as a criminal act that only worsens the situation.

The consulate was closed due to a public holiday in New South Wales but reopened on Tuesday. New South Wales Premier Chris Minns noted that most Australians disapprove of such actions, urging peaceful and non-violent means of expression.

Earlier incidents of vandalism included the US Consulate in Melbourne being targeted by pro-Palestinian activists in May.

