Modi's Vision: A People's PMO for a Viksit Bharat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized that his office, now in its third term, has transformed into a 'catalytic agent' bringing new energy and dynamism to the system. He underscored that the PMO should serve the people, stressing his commitment to the goal of 'Viksit Bharat' and putting the nation first.

Modi highlighted the importance of the 140 crore people of India, describing them as his primary motivation and a form of God. Reflecting on the recent election campaign, he acknowledged the public's strength and dedication, which fueled his renewed resolve to serve the country.

Modi urged his team to innovate and scale their efforts, thanking government employees for their contributions to the nation's progress. He concluded by stressing the importance of maintaining a student's mindset to remain successful and invigorated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)