J&K Cracks Down: Two Government Employees Dismissed Over Terror Links
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has dismissed two Jammu and Kashmir government employees due to alleged terror connections. Invoking Article 311 (2) (c) of the Constitution, Sinha upholds a zero-tolerance stance against terrorism. This action is part of a wider strategy under Prime Minister Modi's administration to eliminate terrorism in the region.
- Country:
- India
In a decisive move against terrorism, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has dismissed two employees of the Jammu and Kashmir government over alleged terror links, sources reported on Thursday. The individuals, identified as Ishtiyaq Ahmad Malik of the Public Works Department and Basharat Ahmad Mir of the J&K Police, were terminated under Article 311 (2) (c) of the Constitution.
This measure highlights Sinha's continuous zero-tolerance approach towards terrorism and its supporting framework. Since his tenure began, Sinha has prioritized dismantling networks that bolster terrorist activities, including those offering ideological, financial, and logistical support. Malik, with PWD since 2000, allegedly collaborated with banned groups like Jamat-e-Islami and Hizbul Mujahideen.
Malik was reportedly instrumental in aiding Hizbul Mujahideen by organizing a support network, offering logistics, and even participating in violent activities. His connections surfaced during a probe into Hizbul terrorist Mohammad Ishaq, leading to his arrest and charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Similarly, Basharat Ahmad Mir's links to a Pakistani operative warranted his dismissal to protect national security.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Haryana Govt Employees Allowed to Share Creative Content on Social Media
Federal Employees Challenge Termination Over DEI Policies
Rahul Gandhi Stands with IDBI Employees Against Privatization
Centre Hikes DA and DR by 2% for Govt Employees and Pensioners from Jan 2025
Govt raises dearness allowance by 2 percentage points for central govt employees, effective Jan 1: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.