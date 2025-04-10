J&K Cracks Down: Two Government Employees Dismissed Over Terror Links

In a decisive move against terrorism, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has dismissed two employees of the Jammu and Kashmir government over alleged terror links, sources reported on Thursday. The individuals, identified as Ishtiyaq Ahmad Malik of the Public Works Department and Basharat Ahmad Mir of the J&K Police, were terminated under Article 311 (2) (c) of the Constitution.

This measure highlights Sinha's continuous zero-tolerance approach towards terrorism and its supporting framework. Since his tenure began, Sinha has prioritized dismantling networks that bolster terrorist activities, including those offering ideological, financial, and logistical support. Malik, with PWD since 2000, allegedly collaborated with banned groups like Jamat-e-Islami and Hizbul Mujahideen.

Malik was reportedly instrumental in aiding Hizbul Mujahideen by organizing a support network, offering logistics, and even participating in violent activities. His connections surfaced during a probe into Hizbul terrorist Mohammad Ishaq, leading to his arrest and charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Similarly, Basharat Ahmad Mir's links to a Pakistani operative warranted his dismissal to protect national security.

