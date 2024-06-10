Mamata Banerjee Pledges Legal Backing for Farmers' MSP in Parliament

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC leader Mamata Banerjee has assured protesting farmers in Punjab that her party will push for a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP) during the forthcoming session of Parliament.

The commitment was conveyed after a five-member delegation from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) visited farmers at Khanauri border in Punjab. The delegation included TMC national spokesperson Derek O'Brien and Rajya Sabha MPs Mohammed Nadimul Haque, Dola Sen, Sagarika Ghose, and Saket Gokhale.

In a phone interaction with farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, Banerjee emphasized her party's steadfast support for farmers' justice and reiterated that TMC MPs would raise the MSP issue in Parliament.

