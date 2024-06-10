Left Menu

Omar Abdullah: Leading NC's Campaign Without Contesting UT Elections

Omar Abdullah, a National Conference leader, confirmed he will not contest the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections but will lead the party's campaign. He emphasizes his refusal to join a Union Territory legislature and remains committed to restoring full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

Omar Abdullah, a prominent National Conference (NC) leader, has definitively ruled out his participation in the impending Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections. Speaking in an interview, the former chief minister asserted that he would spearhead his party's campaign but staunchly refused to enter the Union Territory (UT) legislature as an assembly member.

Abdullah's stance comes amid discussions on restoring Jammu and Kashmir's statehood, which was revoked following the abrogation of Article 370. He articulated his commitment to fighting for the state's full restoration and posited that any participation in a UT legislature would be self-degrading.

Reflecting on his past electoral defeat in Baramulla to jailed opponent Engineer Rashid, Abdullah stated that electoral politics inherently involves wins and losses. Despite personal disappointment, he commended the NC's overall performance, urging his party to focus on the positives and prepare for the assembly elections mandated by the Supreme Court to be held by September 30.

