Modi's Third Term: A New Dawn for Indo-Pak Relations?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, responding to congratulatory messages from former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif and current PM Shehbaz Sharif on his re-election, emphasized India's commitment to peace and progressive ideas. Nawaz Sharif called for replacing 'hate with hope' to shape the destiny of South Asians. Tensions between India and Pakistan remain high despite the diplomatic exchanges.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2024 19:50 IST | Created: 10-06-2024 19:50 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  Country:
  India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, acknowledging congratulatory notes from former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and the current premier Shehbaz Sharif on his recent re-election, underscored India's commitment to peace, security, and progressive ideas. In a significant diplomatic exchange, Nawaz Sharif remarked that Modi's electoral success mirrored the faith of the Indian populace in his leadership.

Nawaz Sharif's message extended an olive branch, urging the replacement of 'hate with hope' to determine the destinies of the South Asian populace. Modi, in his response, reiterated India's enduring goals of citizens' welfare and security, emphasizing a future without animosity.

Despite these optimistic dialogues, the strained India-Pakistan ties, worsened post the 2019 Balakot airstrikes and the 2019 alteration of Jammu and Kashmir's status, linger. The path to normalized neighborly relations, as per India, predicates on Pakistan crafting an environment devoid of terror and antagonism.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

