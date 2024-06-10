Modi's Third Term: A New Dawn for Indo-Pak Relations?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, acknowledging congratulatory notes from former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and the current premier Shehbaz Sharif on his recent re-election, underscored India's commitment to peace, security, and progressive ideas. In a significant diplomatic exchange, Nawaz Sharif remarked that Modi's electoral success mirrored the faith of the Indian populace in his leadership.

Nawaz Sharif's message extended an olive branch, urging the replacement of 'hate with hope' to determine the destinies of the South Asian populace. Modi, in his response, reiterated India's enduring goals of citizens' welfare and security, emphasizing a future without animosity.

Despite these optimistic dialogues, the strained India-Pakistan ties, worsened post the 2019 Balakot airstrikes and the 2019 alteration of Jammu and Kashmir's status, linger. The path to normalized neighborly relations, as per India, predicates on Pakistan crafting an environment devoid of terror and antagonism.

