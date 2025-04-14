Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari Adventure: A Journey of Triumph and Learning

Lewis Hamilton expressed newfound optimism regarding his adaptation to Ferrari's setup following a remarkable improvement in vehicle handling during the Bahrain Grand Prix. The notable progress, which he described as 'night and day,' came after a challenging qualifying session.

The seven-times world champion had initially struck a somber tone after qualifying in ninth, contrasting with teammate Charles Leclerc's leap to the front row following George Russell's grid demotion. However, Hamilton's fifth-place finish, just behind Leclerc's fourth, revitalized his spirits, rendering the weekend a more positive experience.

Despite earlier races with mixed results, Hamilton emphasized his growing comfort and strategic alignment with Leclerc's car setup. Looking ahead, he remains hopeful about refining his qualifications to match his mid-race performance, ultimately aiming for more consistent future triumphs.

(With inputs from agencies.)