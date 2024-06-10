Anomalies in Karimganj Votes: Congress to Seek Court Intervention

Congress candidate Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Choudhury, who lost the Karimganj Lok Sabha seat to BJP's Kripanath Mallah by 18,360 votes, announced plans to challenge the results in Gauhati High Court. Choudhury pointed to discrepancies between polled and counted votes, stating his intent to demand repolling due to alleged rigging and voter intimidation by BJP MLAs.

The disparity emerged from Election Commission data showing 11,36,538 votes cast versus 11,40,349 counted. Choudhury, supported by the CPI (M), called for a thorough inquiry into these anomalies. He criticized the inaction of the Election Commission and local authorities on multiple complaints filed on polling day.

With growing calls for justice, Choudhury urged that the winning certificate of Mallah be withheld until the High Court's decision. Meanwhile, repeated attempts to get a response from Assam's Chief Electoral Officer went unanswered.

