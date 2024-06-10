Left Menu

Anomalies in Karimganj Votes: Congress to Seek Court Intervention

Congress candidate Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Choudhury, defeated in Karimganj Lok Sabha elections, plans to approach Gauhati High Court over discrepancies in polled and counted votes. Accusing BJP of rigging and voter intimidation, Choudhury demands repolling, emphasizing significant anomalies in Election Commission's data.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 10-06-2024 20:13 IST | Created: 10-06-2024 20:13 IST
Anomalies in Karimganj Votes: Congress to Seek Court Intervention
  • Country:
  • India

Congress candidate Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Choudhury, who lost the Karimganj Lok Sabha seat to BJP's Kripanath Mallah by 18,360 votes, announced plans to challenge the results in Gauhati High Court. Choudhury pointed to discrepancies between polled and counted votes, stating his intent to demand repolling due to alleged rigging and voter intimidation by BJP MLAs.

The disparity emerged from Election Commission data showing 11,36,538 votes cast versus 11,40,349 counted. Choudhury, supported by the CPI (M), called for a thorough inquiry into these anomalies. He criticized the inaction of the Election Commission and local authorities on multiple complaints filed on polling day.

With growing calls for justice, Choudhury urged that the winning certificate of Mallah be withheld until the High Court's decision. Meanwhile, repeated attempts to get a response from Assam's Chief Electoral Officer went unanswered.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise with U.S.-Philippines Joint Military Exercises

Tensions Rise with U.S.-Philippines Joint Military Exercises

 Global
2
Global Economic Outlook: Key Meetings and Data to Watch This Week

Global Economic Outlook: Key Meetings and Data to Watch This Week

 Global
3
European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks

European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks

 Global
4
HCLTech Unveils Enterprise AI Foundry to Revolutionize AI Integration

HCLTech Unveils Enterprise AI Foundry to Revolutionize AI Integration

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Cyber Risk Management with Advanced Threat Intelligence

Innovative Disaster Management: Predicting Flood-Prone Areas Using GIS and IoT Technologies

Efficient Urban Parking: Data-Driven Solutions to Reduce Pollution and Traffic

Precision Agriculture: Cutting-Edge Innovations for Sustainable Crop Management

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024