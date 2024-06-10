Sri Lanka's 13th Amendment Sparks Political Row Ahead of Presidential Election

The 13th Amendment to the Sri Lankan Constitution, endorsed by India as a solution for Tamil minority autonomy, is reigniting debates ahead of the presidential election.

Sri Lanka's Elections Commission announced the presidential election will be held between September 17 and October 16. Opposition leader Sajith Premadasa pledged to implement the 13A, attracting both criticism and intrigue.

Premadasa faulted past leaders for ignoring the amendment, which was part of the 1987 Indo-Lanka Accord. The 13A was designed to devolve power to the Tamil community by creating nine provincial councils, but police and land powers have remained contentious.

Despite historical resistance and the downfall of the LTTE after a 30-year conflict, Premadasa's promise brings fresh scrutiny as he contends to be the next president.

