U.S. Monitors Rise of Far-Right in Europe: Concerns Over NATO and Alliances
U.S. officials are carefully observing the European Parliament elections where far-right parties gained traction in France and Germany. Although no drastic foreign policy shifts are expected from the EU, there are concerns about potential NATO skepticism, particularly from Marine Le Pen's party in France.
U.S. government officials are keeping a close watch on the aftermath of the European Parliament election that saw far-right parties gain seats in France and Germany, wary of the impact on international alliances. The U.S. does not expect any major foreign policy changes from the European Union, including on Ukraine, one American official said on Monday, adding that Washington expects Ursula von der Leyen will be able to stay on as EU president. However, a second adviser to President Joe Biden expressed concern that Marine Le Pen's far-right party might take a more NATO-skeptical stance than French officials have before, posing a risk to a critical alliance Biden wants to be strengthened.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
