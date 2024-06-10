Left Menu

Amit Shah's Continued Leadership: Securing India's Future

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has once again entrusted Amit Shah with the crucial role of Home Minister, ensuring continuity in internal security and governance. Shah, known for his strategic prowess and dedication, has introduced significant legal reforms and played a key role in maintaining national security.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2024 21:34 IST | Created: 10-06-2024 21:34 IST
Amit Shah's Continued Leadership: Securing India's Future
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday reaffirmed his confidence in Amit Shah by reappointing him as Home Minister for a second consecutive term. This decision underscores the administration's focus on continuity in handling internal security matters.

Shah, who has been at the helm since 2019, was officially allocated the portfolio during Modi's third term inauguration. Additionally, Nityanand Rai and Bandi Sanjay Kumar were appointed as Ministers of State for Home, ensuring a stable team.

Expressing his gratitude on social media, Shah highlighted his commitment to strengthening security initiatives and empowering rural areas. His tenure has been marked by significant reforms, including the abrogation of Article 370 and new legislation for a modern criminal justice system.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise with U.S.-Philippines Joint Military Exercises

Tensions Rise with U.S.-Philippines Joint Military Exercises

 Global
2
Global Economic Outlook: Key Meetings and Data to Watch This Week

Global Economic Outlook: Key Meetings and Data to Watch This Week

 Global
3
European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks

European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks

 Global
4
HCLTech Unveils Enterprise AI Foundry to Revolutionize AI Integration

HCLTech Unveils Enterprise AI Foundry to Revolutionize AI Integration

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Cyber Risk Management with Advanced Threat Intelligence

Innovative Disaster Management: Predicting Flood-Prone Areas Using GIS and IoT Technologies

Efficient Urban Parking: Data-Driven Solutions to Reduce Pollution and Traffic

Precision Agriculture: Cutting-Edge Innovations for Sustainable Crop Management

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024