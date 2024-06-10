Amit Shah's Continued Leadership: Securing India's Future
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has once again entrusted Amit Shah with the crucial role of Home Minister, ensuring continuity in internal security and governance. Shah, known for his strategic prowess and dedication, has introduced significant legal reforms and played a key role in maintaining national security.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday reaffirmed his confidence in Amit Shah by reappointing him as Home Minister for a second consecutive term. This decision underscores the administration's focus on continuity in handling internal security matters.
Shah, who has been at the helm since 2019, was officially allocated the portfolio during Modi's third term inauguration. Additionally, Nityanand Rai and Bandi Sanjay Kumar were appointed as Ministers of State for Home, ensuring a stable team.
Expressing his gratitude on social media, Shah highlighted his commitment to strengthening security initiatives and empowering rural areas. His tenure has been marked by significant reforms, including the abrogation of Article 370 and new legislation for a modern criminal justice system.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Government starts granting citizenship under CAA in West Bengal: Home Ministry.
Union Government Begins Granting Citizenship Under CAA in Multiple States
Union Government Grants Citizenship Under CAA in Three States
Rajnath Singh: The Unyielding Pillar of Indian Politics
NDA to form third successive government at Centre, first such occasion in Indian politics: Nadda