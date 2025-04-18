Former Spy Chief Debunks Claims on Farooq Abdullah's Stance on Article 370

Former Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) chief A S Dulat has strongly refuted allegations that former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah privately supported the abrogation of Article 370. Dulat termed such reports as 'absolute nonsense,' emphasizing Abdullah's unwavering support for Kashmir's special status.

Speaking at the launch of his book, 'The Chief Minister and the Spy,' Dulat addressed media claims that Abdullah had indicated willingness to back the 2019 abrogation if he had been consulted. Dulat insisted there was no Kashmiri endorsement for the move, labeling it a 'monumental blunder' as per former Finance Minister P Chidambaram.

Amid ensuing controversy, Justice Retd. T S Thakur opted out of the book's release event due to its political implications. Dulat reiterated his belief in mending relations with Pakistan and highlighted Abdullah's consistent loyalty to India's interests, despite feeling occasionally let down by the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)