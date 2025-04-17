Left Menu

Former RAW Chief Debunks Rumors on Farooq Abdullah and Article 370

Former RAW Chief A.S. Dulat debunked reports suggesting Farooq Abdullah privately agreed to help abrogate Article 370 had he been consulted. Dulat clarified that his book isn’t critical of Abdullah, but details his disappointment over his detention. Misinterpretations have escalated tensions in Kashmir.

New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2025 20:57 IST
Former Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) chief A.S. Dulat has dismissed media reports suggesting that former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah privately indicated he would have supported the repeal of Article 370 of the Constitution had he been consulted. Dulat branded such claims as 'bunkum'.

Dulat clarified that neither Abdullah expressed this sentiment, nor does his forthcoming book reference it. The controversy revolves around Dulat's book, "The Chief Minister and The Spy," releasing on Friday. In it, Dulat notes Abdullah's hurt over his detention on August 5, 2019, yet the narrative was misconstrued to imply his approval of the Article's abrogation.

The abrogation by the BJP-led government bifurcated Jammu and Kashmir into Union territories. Despite misinterpretations, Dulat emphasized his book appreciates, not critiques Abdullah's leadership, noting historical interactions and misunderstandings between Delhi and Kashmiri politics.

