Key Ministers Retain Portfolios in Modi's Third Term
In the third term of Narendra Modi's government, most key ministers have retained their portfolios. Figures like J P Nadda and Jual Oram rejoined the cabinet. Notable leaders such as Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, and Nirmala Sitharaman retained significant roles while new faces have also been added.
- Country:
- India
In a notable continuation, most key ministers in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's third-term cabinet have retained their previous portfolios.
Veteran leaders including BJP president J P Nadda and Jual Oram have rejoined the cabinet. Nadda, who served in the first Modi government, now takes on the health ministry, while Oram returns as minister for tribal affairs.
Prominent figures like Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman continue in their significant roles, maintaining stability within the administration. The cabinet also sees new faces, alongside established leaders such as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, reinforcing Modi's vision for continuity and progressive governance.
