Tamil Nadu Government Pledges Rs 2.50 Crore to Chennai Press Club

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin announced a Rs 2.50 crore allocation from the Tamil Nadu government to enhance the infrastructure of the Chennai Press Club. The announcement was made during a prize distribution event for a cricket tournament hosted by the club, showing the government's support for journalism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 07-04-2025 10:59 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 10:59 IST
Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin announced a substantial financial boost for the Chennai Press Club, with the Tamil Nadu government committing Rs 2.50 crore to improve its infrastructure. This announcement was made at an event where prizes for a recently held cricket tournament were distributed.

While presiding over the event, Udhayanidhi Stalin emphasized the importance of supporting press organizations, acting on the advice of Chief Minister M K Stalin to approve this significant funding. The decision reflects the administration's commitment to fostering a robust media environment.

The Chennai Press Club extended their gratitude to both the chief minister and the deputy chief minister, acknowledging the essential role this financial aid will play in enhancing their operational capabilities and furthering journalistic endeavors.

