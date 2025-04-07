Left Menu

BJP's 'Janaakrosha Yatre': A Protest March Against Karnataka Government's Policies

The BJP's Karnataka unit is organizing the 'Janaakrosha Yatre', a 16-day march starting in Mysuru. Led by Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, it protests the Congress government's policies, including reservations and fund diversions. The march, involving many participants, aims to reach various districts over four stages.

The Karnataka-state BJP is gearing up for a 16-day protest march, the 'Janaakrosha Yatre,' spearheaded by Union Minister Pralhad Joshi. The rally, which kicks off in Mysuru, endeavors to highlight the alleged anti-people actions of the state Congress government under Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

BJP state president B Y Vijayendra criticized the government for providing a four percent reservation for Muslims in government contracts and for diverting funds from the SC and Tribal sub-plans. The march aims to mobilize public opinion against these perceived injustices and raise awareness of alleged corruption.

Set to unfold in four stages, the march expects a significant turnout, proceeding from Mysuru to Mandya and Hassan, with subsequent stops in Mangaluru and Madikeri. The initiative intends to cover different districts to maximize outreach and impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

